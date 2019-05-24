Russia calls U.S. policy against Iran ‘very dangerous’

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the U.S. seeks to provoke the Iranians, hoping to pressure them into retaliation that would provide a casus belli for a military strike and called Washington’s policy “very dangerous”.

“This is a very dangerous policy. Not only is it destroying the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, but also can result in broader destabilization across the whole Middle Eastern Region,” she told reporters, according to Newsweek.

Zakharova said the U.S. “is escalating the situation by sending aircraft carriers and bombers to the Persian Gulf region.”

“These actions are accompanied by warmongering statements and groundless and unproven accusations addressed to Iran saying that the country is involved in some sabotaging operations on the adjacent territories and posing threats to American diplomats in neighboring Iraq,” she said.

Zakharova said, “It seems that by adopting sanctions, applying military pressure and resorting to sharp and aggressive rhetoric, Washington is deliberately provoking Iran into sterner retaliation measures and looking for a reason to engage in direct confrontation.”

Talking to reporters in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Thursday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the U.S. moves against Iran are undermining international order.

In an interview with the CNN aired on Tuesday, Zarif also warned that “the United States is playing a very, very dangerous game” in the region.



Iran has repeatedly said that it will never initiate a war.

NA/PA