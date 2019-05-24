Journeyman takes intl. distribution on “Women with Gunpowder Earrings”

TEHRAN – The ArtHouse Cinematheque, an international sales agent, announced on Thursday that Journeyman Pictures, one of the world’s leading distributors of captivating and original documentary films, has acquired international rights to Iranian filmmaker Reza Farahmand’s acclaimed “Women with Gunpowder Earrings”.

The deal between the two sides has was signed at the Cannes Film Market, the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival, which is currently underway on the French Riviera.

The film produced at Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), is about Noor, a young Iraqi female journalist, who finds herself and her camera on the frontline of the Iraqi army’s move into Daesh territory. She evocatively reveals the painful stories of women and children from Daesh families. But when she begins to question the treatment of them by the Iraqi army Noor soon becomes part of the story.

According to a Guardian report, in April 2018, some of the women who shared similar lives with this movie’s subjects were sentenced to death or life imprisonment in Iraq.

“Women with Gunpowder Earrings” has been screened in over 20 international events, including the 71st Locarno International Film Festival, and has won several awards.

In December 2017, the film won the best feature-length documentary award at the 11th Cinema Verite festival, Iran’s major international festival of documentary cinema that is organized by the DEFC every year.

The Iranian Film Festival in the Czech capital of Prague named the film best documentary in January.

Earlier in December 2018, the film was picked as best documentary at the 15th International Resistance Film Festival in Tehran.

Photo: Iraqi journalist Noor in a scene from “Women with Gunpowder Earrings”.

MMS/YAW