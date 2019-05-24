Anthology of Arabic poetry published in Persian

TEHRAN – A selection of Arabic poetry by writers from Egypt, Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria and Syria has been published in Persian in a single book named “Arab World’s Poetry”.

The poems have been selected and translated by Firuz Shirvanlu for the collection published by the Ruzbehan publishing company in Tehran.

The book carries poems by Ali Ahmad Said Esber, a Syrian writer who is also known by the pen name Adonis or Adunis.

Poems by his fellow writers Nizar Tawfiq Qabbani, Muhammad al-Maghout and Walid Ikhlasi are also seen in the collection.

Work by Badr Shakir al Sayyab, Abd al-Wahhab al-Bayati and several other Iraqi poets has also been selected for the book.

The anthology also contains poems from Palestinian writers, including Mahmoud Darwish and Samih al-Qasim al Kaissy.

Several Lebanese poets, including Khalil Gibran and Yusuf al-Khal, also have works in this book.

The book has also been enriched with poems from Egyptian writers such as Salah Abdel Sabour and Ahmed Abdel Moaty Hegazy, and Tunisian poet Aboul-Qacem Echebbi, and Algerian writer Anna Grégoire.

Persian writers such as Gholamreza Emami, Mohammadreza Aslani, Ahmadreza Ahmadi have penned prefaces to “Arab World’s Poetry”.

Photo: Front cover of “Arab World’s Poetry”.

MMS/YAW