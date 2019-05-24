Shamkhani: Khorramshahr legacy got us through 40 years of economic war

TEHRAN – “The legacy of the liberation of Khorramshahr helped us make victory out of 40 years of military combat, sanctions, terrorism, and economic war,” the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council wrote in a message on the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr from Saddam Hussein’s invading army back in May 1982.

In his message, published via the Mehr news agency on Friday, Ali Shamkhani said the third of Khordad (May 24) marks the day when the Iranian youth laid the foundation for sacrifice, resistance, and final victory with their own blood.

“On those very days, too, voices rose saying ‘today is time for negotiations. If not, then history will punish warmongers’,” Shamkhani wrote.

However, the security chief said, when Saddam invaded Kuwait in 1990 all realized that negotiation with the “mad villain” means permanent war and that history finally punished the real warmongers.

