$1.5b required to complete Tehran subway lines 6, 7: CEO

TEHRAN — In order to complete the construction project of lines 6 and 7 of Tehran Metro a budget of 60 trillion rials (nearly $1.5 billion) is needed, Ali Emam, the CEO of Tehran Urban & Suburban Railway Operation Company has said.

Considering the increasing inflation rate in the country, subway equipment prices have increased as well so in order to complete the two subway lines some 30 trillion rials (nearly $700 million) is needed to complete the construction project of each of the two lines, YJC quoted Emam as saying on Friday.

Tehran metro line 6 covering 32 kilometers of the capital consists of 30 stations. Subway line 7 is 27 kilometers long with 22 stations. Both lines are partially opened, however, they are not fully operational.

Tehran subway system consists of five operational lines, stretching to 170 kilometers, and the lines 6 and 7 are under construction. The lines link south to north, east to west and are gradually covering more neighborhoods. By completing the two aforementioned lines 70 kilometers will be added to the current railways.

MQ/MG