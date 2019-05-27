Mourners observe Night of Destiny in Najaf 

Mourners came together in the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in the city of Najaf, Iraq, on Friday night.

Every year Muslims gather together in holy shrines, mosques, hussainias and other congregation halls to observe the holy Night of Destiny.

In Islamic belief, Laylat al-Qadr, variously rendered in English as the Night of Destiny, is the night when the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). The night is believed to be one of the odd nights (19th, 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th) of the last ten days of Ramadan.

