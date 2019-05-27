Iranian dubber Parviz Bahram dies at 86 

TEHRAN – Iranian dubber Parviz Bahram who lent his voice to many leading actors of the world cinema such as Orson Welles, Robert Taylor and Laurence Olivier died of blood cancer at his home on Monday morning. He was 86, his wife Iran Shadab confirmed.

Bahram began his career with acting and directing plays and made his first dubbing role at the Iran Film Studio in 1950.

A few years later, Bahram and his friends established the dubbing department in Iran’s National TV.

Bahram was also popular for his collaboration in dubbing “Der Alte” aired by IRIB during the 1990s. He lent his voice the Chief Inspector Erwin Köster in the German TV series.

His other outstanding work is the narration he did for “The Silk Road”, a documentary television series produced by Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) from 1980 to 1985 and aired by the IRIB over that time period.

Photo: Parviz Bahram in an undated photo.

