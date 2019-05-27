Rouhani felicitates Lebanon on Liberation Day

TEHRAN – President Rouhani of Iran sent a message to Lebanese President Michel Aoun offering congratulations on the Liberation Day.

The Liberation of southern Lebanon from the Israeli occupation in 2002 is marked as Liberation Day.



Following is full text of his message published by the presidential website:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr Michel Aoun,

President of Lebanon,

Hello and may the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be with you,

I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the noble Lebanese nation on the anniversary of liberation of Southern Lebanon from the occupation of the Zionist Regime, which was realized through self-sacrifice and devotion of the strong people of Lebanon.

The nature of the Zionist Regime, which comes from its aggressive characteristic, proved that the only way for confronting aggressors is resistance and steadfastness. I hope that under Your Excellency’s leadership, this path continues until the full liberation of Lebanese land.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to stand by the Lebanese government and nation like before, in line with the will of the Lebanese nation, army and resistance to defend their country and maintain unity.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the noble people of Lebanon prosperity and felicity.