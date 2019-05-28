Can Aspirin cut the chances of gastrointestinal cancer?  

TEHRAN- Iranian researchers have started a 10-year study to realize if Aspirin usage can lower the risk of developing gastrointestinal cancer.

Gastrointestinal cancers include colorectal cancer, stomach (or gastric) cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and small intestine cancers, among others.

The study started five years ago in the city of Ardebil, said Dr. Reza Malekzadeh, the head of Digestive and Liver Disease Research Department in Tehran University of Medical Science.