Tokyo library exhibits Iranian children's books

TEHRAN – The International Library of Children’s Literature (ILCL) in Tokyo is playing host to an exhibition of Iranian children’s books.

Entitled “The Land of Poetry and Legends: Children’s Books in Iran” the exhibit will be on view until July 21, the library has announced.

This exhibition consists of three sections: “The Land of Poetry and Legend”, “Children’s Books in Iran” and “Illustrators and Authors of Children’s Books in Iran”.

The exhibition is being organized to celebrate the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Japan.

The exhibition also showcases books of poetry and legends that are important in Iranian culture, as well as works by a number of world-renowned Iranian illustrators.

In addition, Japanese translators of Persian children’s books Kiko Aiko and Saori Katagiri will attend a session the library will organize on June 16.

They are due to discuss the attraction of Iran’s children’s literature and the status of book reading in Iran. They will also introduce “Read with Me”, a program run by the Institute for Research on the History of Children’s Literature in Iran (IRHCLI) for the promotion of reading.

Aiko visited Iran in mid-May where she accompanied a group of trainers from Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) in a trip by a bookmobile to learn more about the cultural activities of the organization.

“Since I want to translate more books from Persian literature for Japanese children and to introduce Iranian culture to them, I felt I needed to raise my knowledge of the training programs and cultural activities in Iran,” Kiko had said on her visit.

Fifteen years ago, she also paid a visit to the Tehran International Book Fair where she was introduced to the IIDCYA. She translated a large collection of IIDCYA books, which were put on view during over 50 exhibitions across Japan.

Photo: A poster for the exhibit “The Land of Poetry and Legends: Children’s Books in Iran” underway at the International Library of Children’s Literature in Tokyo.

