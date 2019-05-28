Maranjab Desert gets first mobile phone network

TEHRAN – Maranjab Desert has got its first mobile phone network, enabling natives and travelers to use cell phones and Internet across the scenic Iranian desert.

Mobile coverage expanded to Maranjab Desert upon the order of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Seyyed Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

“Here is the rooftop of Maranjab Caravanserai, a caravanserai in the middle of the desert with infinitely beautiful and lovely sky knights… a pristine place for tourism,” Azari Jahromi wrote on his Instagram account.

“Unfortunately, and from time to time, we heard news of losses and disappearance of tourist groups in Maranjab. Aran-Bidgol’s people requested the Ministry for the mobile phone coverage. Their request was granted and finally Maranjab is covered by the mobile network. I suggest to visit the beauty of Kashan, especially this spring, and make sure to visit Maranjab.”

Maranjab is also popular for off-roading. An entry to the barren desert can be found some 50 km north-east Aran-Bidgol, in Isfahan province.

The desert is surrounded with a salt lake from the north, Band-e Rig Desert and National Park from the east, Masileh Desert, Hoz-e sultan and Moreh Lakes from the west and eventually Aran-Bidgol from the south.

AFM/MQ/MG