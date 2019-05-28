PRP no longer a costly therapy

TEHRAN- Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy is no longer an expensive treatment in Iran, said the CEO of an Iranian knowledge-based company which can now produce PRP kits.

According to Mohammad-Hossein Arjangian, Iran has now become the third producer of PRP kits in the world after the United States and Germany, IRNA reported on Saturday.

PRP is a concentrate of platelet-rich plasma protein derived from whole blood, centrifuged to remove red blood cells.

PRP has been investigated and used for chronic tendinitis, osteoarthritis, in oral surgery, and in plastic surgery.

Tentative evidence supports its use in osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee.

According to Arjangian, the kit was produced after a year of study in cooperation with Tehran University of Medical Science.

“The price of the homegrown PRP kit is one-tenth of the similar foreign products,” Arjangian noted.

“With using this kit, the Platelet Gel is derived from umbilical cord and then is used for treatment of conditions such as Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and burning scars.”

“This kit is now exported to Italy and is among the top five of such products in the world,” he added.

