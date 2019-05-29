Relief foundation puts achievements of the self-employed on show

Financially struggling individuals under assistance of Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, who are self-employed and have achieved financial independence showcased their products at an exhibition in Tehran.

Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation is a charitable organization, founded in March 1979, after the Islamic Revolution, to provide support for families who are struggling financially. The aim is to help such families regain financial stability. Boosting job creation is one of the primary objectives of the foundation.

MQ/MG

