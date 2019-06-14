Relief foundation invests $155m in setting up solar plants nationwide 

TEHRAN — Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation has made an investment of 6.5 trillion rials (nearly $155 million) last year (March 2018-March 2019) in setting up solar plants for the underprivileged families under its assistance, the foundation’s director has said.

Parviz Fattah made the remarks over a ceremony for inauguration of 520 solar plants for deprived families in southeastern province of Kerman, Mehr news agency reported on Thursday.

Last year, Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation built 1,800 solar plants nationwide of which 700 were set up in Kerman province, Fattah explained.

This year (started on March 21) 600 solar plants will be established in northern parts of Kerman province and 400 plants will be built in southern parts he added.

Fattah went on to say that Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation is now granting loans of 500 million rials (nearly $12,000) for setting up new businesses.

Commenting on capacity-building and financial stability as the two main objectives of the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation he stated that last year some 1.13 trillion rials (nearly $27,000) was allocated to the province of Kerman as business loans, saying that the amount increased to 2.65 trillion rials (nearly $63,000) this year.

Moreover, he added, in collaboration with Budget and Planning Organization the foundation will construct 10,000 housing units in Kerman province.

So far the foundation has implemented 650,000 job plans nationwide and last year 37,000 families became financially independent with the support of the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, he highlighted.

Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation is a charitable organization, founded in March 1979, after the Islamic Revolution, to provide support for families who are struggling financially. The aim is to help such families regain financial stability. Boosting job creation is one of the primary objectives of the foundation.

MQ/MG