40,000 flood-stricken families received appliance packages

TEHRAN – Iran Red Crescent Society (IRCS) volunteer organization provided some 40,000 packages consisting of household appliances to the families affected by flood, head of IRCS volunteer organization Mohammad Nasiri has stated.

Each family receives a package consisting of a refrigerator, oven, TV, blankets and carpets, he added, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam has recognized 110,000 financially struggling families who were hit by flood, he stated, adding, the organization is supposed to provide 40,000 of them with household appliances.

And we decided to distribute package to some 40,000 others, he further concluded.

Torrential rain started on March 19 led to flood in at least 25 out of 31 provinces of Iran and caused extensive damage to the houses, schools, urban and rural infrastructure, crops and livestock. Provinces of Lorestan, Golestan, and Khuzestan are hit the hardest with the flooding.

Nasiri said in early May that Iranian philanthropists have contributed some 2.4 trillion rials (nearly $57 million) to the people residing in flood-ravaged provinces across the country.

Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation also has announced that Iranian donors have made contributions amounting to 880 billion rials (about $20 million) to flood-hit families.

