Leader names key air defense commanders, creates new force in Army

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution has appointed two new commanders to key positions in Iran’s air defense.

In a decree on Tuesday evening, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed commander of the newly established Air Defense Force of the Army as well as the new commander of Khatam ol-Anbia Air Defense Base.

Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi as the new commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base by retaining his post as Army chief.

In the decree, the Leader urged General Mousavi to use all the facilities and capacities of the Armed Forces to defend the Iranian airspace and reinforce the integrated and strong network of air defense command and control.

In a separate decree, the Leader appointed Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard as the commander of the newly established Air Defense Force of the Army.

General Sabahifard was chosen upon the joint recommendation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, and the recommendation of the Army chief.

In his decree, Ayatollah Khamenei called on General Sabahifard to pay special attention to the internal growth and strengthening of the Air Defense Force, particularly through professional training of forces and up-to-date maintenance and optimum use of the equipment.

The new commander was also urged to keep the Air Defense Force vigilant and use various defense methods while maintaining an effective interaction with the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base.

General Sabahifard was in charge of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base until he was appointed to the new post.

