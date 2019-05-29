Dam tourism in the pipeline in Iran

TEHRAN – Dam tourism attractiveness is to be highlighted across the country based on a recent agreement between the Ministry of Energy and the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

As per a memorandum of understanding (MOU), which Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and CHHTO Director Ali-Asghar Mounesan inked on Tuesday, tourism on the margins of dams will be promoted, ILNA reported.

Though Iran is an arid and semi-arid land, it still embraces many dams, rivers, ponds and wetlands that offer scenic vistas, camping areas and fishing expeditions.

On Tuesday, CHHTO Deputy Director Vali Teymouri said the organization plans to form a think tank to jumpstart tourism sector.

