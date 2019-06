Marc Wilmots names Iran squad for Syria, S. Korea friendlies

TEHRAN – Newly-appointed Iran coach Marc Wilmots has named a 25-man squad for two friendly matches against Syria and South Korea.

Team Mell will play Syria on June 6 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium and face South Korea five days later at World Cup Stadium in Seoul.

Iran are preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that begin in the second half of this year.

Iran Squad

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan), Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan)

Defenders: Ramin Rezaeian (Al-Shahania SC), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Majid Hosseini (Trabzonspor), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny), Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb), Vouria Ghafouri (Esteghlal), Mohammadhossein Kananizadegan (Machine Sazi), Ehsan Hai Safi (Tractor Sazi), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Morteza Pouraliganji (Al-Arabi,)

Midfielders: Omid Ebrahimi (Al Ahli, Qatar), Masoud Shojaei (Tractorsazi), Ahmad Nourollahi (Persepolis), Saeid Ezatolahi (Reading)

Strikers: Vahid Amiri (Trabzonspor), Mehdi Taremi (Al Gharafa), Sardar Azmoun (Zenit), Karim Ansarifard (Nottingham Forest), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Fenerbahce), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton)