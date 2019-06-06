Five-star Iran beat Syria in friendly match

TEHRAN – Iran national football team defeated Syria 5-0 in a friendly match held at the Azadi Stadium on Thursday.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh opened the scoring for Team Melli in the 30th minute and Mehdi Taremi made it 2-0 seven minutes later.

Taremi was on target two more times in the 57th and 77th minutes.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh scored Iran’s fifth goal just one minute before the final whistle.

It was Marc Wilmots’s first match in charge of Iran national football team.

Iran are preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that begin in the second half of this year.

Team Melli will face South Korea on Tuesday at World Cup Stadium in Seoul.