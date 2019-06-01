Alireza Faghani to referee friendly between Iran and Syria

TEHRAN – Alireza Faghani has been named as the referee for the friendly match between Iran and Syria.

The match will take place in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on June 6. It will be Marc Wilmots’s first match in charge as Iran coach.

Iran will also play South Korea five days later at World Cup Stadium in Seoul.

Iran are preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that begin in the second half of this year.

Faghani will be assisted by Reza Sokhandan and Mohammadreza Mansouri in this match.

Faghani has been also named as referee of the match between Shanghai SIPG of China and Jeonbuk of South Korea in the 2019 AFC Champions League Round of 16 by Asian Football Confederation.