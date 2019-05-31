Iranian police recover haul of ancient relics

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have recently seized a haul of historical relics from a smuggler who was illegally embedded them in his car in Markazi province.

“In an inspection of a car at Tureh checkpoint (along the Arak-Boroujerd road), 80 pieces were found that includes metal objects and potteries, seals, beads, a thermos made of glazed clay, bowls, pots, bracelets and rings,” CHTN quoted provincial tourism chief Alireza Izadi as saying on Thursday.

“Of the recovered objects, according to a cultural heritage expert, 20 metal works such as bowl, bracelet and a ring date from the first million BC. and thermos dates from the Sassanid era (224–651).”

The official added some 60 engraved beads were considered as counterfeit artifacts or just simple handicrafts that do not bear [special] cultural and historical values.

The accused was detained in this regard and surrendered to judicial authorities for further investigation.

