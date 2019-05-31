Rouhani says ‘deal of century’ is a plot against Palestine cause

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the so-called “deal of century” is a plot to undermine the Palestine cause and spread occupation.

It is also an aggression against the Islamic countries, Rouhani said.

In a message to heads of Islamic states attending the Mecca Summit, Rouhani called for resisting this “dangerous” plan and defending the rights of the Palestinians.

“I call on heads of Islamic states to use the opportunity of this summit to counter the dangerous conspiracy of deal of the century,” Rouhani stated.

“Unfortunately, we are witnessing divisive acts in line with deflecting attention from the issue of Palestine, as the prior issue of the world of Islam, in a situation in which unity and solidarity are needed the most.”

He added, “Unfortunately, we are witnessing divisive acts in line with deflecting attentions from the issue of Palestine, as the prior issue of the world of Islam, in a situation in which unity and solidarity are needed the most.”

He also condemned the U.S. act in relocating its embassy to Jerusalem in May 2018, calling it an act of animosity towards the world of Islam.

“It is regrettable that this action was not properly responded by the Islamic countries, otherwise, the U.S. could not easily propose or initiate the plot for destruction of Palestine under the deceitful title of deal of the century,” he noted.

He highlighted the importance of unity in the Islamic world.

NA/PA