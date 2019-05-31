Deal of century shows business attitude of U.S. towards anything: Larijani

TEHRAN - Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Friday that the so-called deal of the century for the Palestinians territories shows the U.S. administration’s business attitude towards any issue.

During a speech at the Friday prayers, he said that the proposed plan shows “emptiness” of the U.S. political ideology which has roots in its ideology.

He also noted that roots of the U.S. ideology causes chaos at the international level.

He said that the U.S. administration seeks to humiliate the Muslims and put pressure against them.

According to an Israeli intelligence website, U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed to establish a Palestinian state with limited sovereignty over around half of the West Bank and Abu Dis as its capital.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in July 2018 that “deal of the century” for the Palestinian territories will not come true.

The Leader said this “devil policy” is doomed to failure.

“The Americans have named their devil policy on Palestine ‘the deal of the century’ but they should know that, by divine grace, this deal of the century will never materialize,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the Palestinians will stand against this policy and all the Muslims will support them.

The Leader added though certain Muslim governments, which do not believe in Islam and have become “ready-to-die followers of the Americans out of foolishness”, the Islamic Ummah including the Palestinians will win over the enemies and will “see that day when the fake Zionist regime” will vanish.

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani criticized the secretive and controversial U.S.-devised deal for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Washington has kept the plan, which President Donald Trump has hailed as “the deal of century,” under wraps. Leaked information, however, indicate that it features serious violations of the Palestinian’s age-old demands.

Rouhani lambasted the plan as “the failure of the century,” warning, “Today, a plot is in the works against not only Palestine but the entire region.”

