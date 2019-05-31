Iranians stage massive rallies on International Quds Day

Iranian people took part in countrywide demonstrations on Friday to commemorate the International Quds Day, reaffirm support for Palestine, and condemn the Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

The Quds Day’s demonstrations in Iran kicked off at 10 am local time in more than 950 cities across the country.

Millions of fasting people from different walks of life have poured into the streets in support of Palestinians, who have been suffering from Israel’s atrocities for decades.

Chanting slogans against the Tel Aviv regime and its allies, demonstrators called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine, Judaization of the holy city of al-Quds and construction of Israeli settlements across the West Bank.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans against Israel and the US, the marchers also voiced strong opposition to the so-called deal of the century, a US-initiated plan for ensuring the interests of Israel.

Many Iranian officials and prominent figures have joined the demonstrations in various cities.

Thousands of Iranian and foreign reporters are covering the rallies across the country.

In capital Tehran, the rallies are organized in ten different routes ending at the University of Tehran, where worshippers will attend the Friday prayers.

This year’s rallies are held under the slogan “En Route for Quds” in the Arab countries.

Each year, the International Quds Day is celebrated on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The event’s raison d'être is renewing support for the Palestinians and denunciation of Israel.

The day is also seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.

In comments on Wednesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the so-called peace plan devised by Washington and its cronies for the Middle East would fail and "will be never realized".

The Leader also described Quds Day rallies as particularly important this year because of acts of treasons by certain states in the region and said, “The Quds Day rally which represents supporting Palestine by public turnout has always been important. It is more important this year because of the treasonous acts by US cohorts in the region who try to make the ‘Deal of the Century’ accepted. Of course, it will not be accepted and it will never be realized; the United States and its cohorts will certainly face failure on this matter.”

