Zarif: ‘Iran stands with Palestine’

TEHRAN - Ahead of Quds Day marches, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif issued a message on his Twitter page on Wednesday saying “Iran stands with Palestine”.

Pointing to the U.S. recognition of al-Quds as the capital of Israel, Zarif said, “Al-Quds (Jerusalem) is neither America's to give away nor Israel's to take.”

The chief diplomat also said Quds is “NOT for brutal accomplices to try to buy.”

He added, “Quds belongs to Palestine and Palestinians: history shows that whomever ignores this is condemned to ignominious failure.”

Ayatollah Amoli Sadeq Larijani, chairman of the Expediency Council, also said Muslims will not allow “deal of the century” to come true.

