‘MS incidence higher than ever’

TEHRAN- Multiple Sclerosis (MS) prevalence in Iran has grown larger than ever, now at almost the same rate as European countries, said the managing director of Iran MS Society in an interview with IRNA.

Abodlhosein Hushmand made the announcement to mark the occasion of World MS Day 2019 which took place on May 30. The 2019 campaign is called 'My Invisible MS' and the theme is Visibility.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. In MS, the immune system attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body.

The disease usually begins between the ages of 20 and 50 and is twice as common in women as in men. MS Discovery Forum estimates that 2.3 million people live with MS globally.

According to Hushmand, in European countries, MS incidence is around 100 in every 100,000 people.

The total number of people admitted by 54 centers all around the country has now reached above 75,000 people, which is an alarming number.



“Unfortunately, our statistics are closing this number as well, which means we have the highest rate of this disease in our region,” he added.

“Averagely, 10 to 12 new MS patients are admitted in one of our centers every day in Tehran.”

“In last year alone, 6,800 new patients joined Iran MS Society.”

“We hope we can give timely and correct information about the disease to all people, so that the society start paying more attention to this disease.”

According to Hushmand, National MS Day Conference will be held on June 14 in Tehran. Raising awareness about MS, facilitating the diagnosis and treatment of the disease including rehabilitation and counseling services, and changes in people lifestyle are the three main topics of the conference.

Hushmand added that all diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitation centers will give free services to MS patients on June 13 and 14.

Also, sport competitions in different fields including chess, darts, Pétanque and archery will be held in the weeks leading to the conference.

