Hushmand Honarkar to stage “Do You Turn Somersaults?” in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Hushmand Honarkar will direct a stage adaption of Russian writer Aleksei Arbuzov’s romantic comedy “Do You Turn Somersaults?” at the Ezzatollah Entezami Museum in Tehran next week.

The 1975 play is about a late-in-life love story, in which Rodion is the medical head of a sanatorium where Lydia is a patient, suffering from arteriosclerosis. She is clearly no ordinary patient and the play follows with warmth and gentle humor the mutual growth of interest and liking to lasting affection between two lonely people.

The play has been translated into Persian by Mahin Oskui, and Honarkar has made some modifications to it for staging in Iran.

Nahid Moslemi and Kazem Hajirazad will perform in the play whose first performance will be on June 10 and will be continuing on stage until June 30.

Photo: A poster for “Do You Turn Somersaults?” by director Hushmand Honarkar.

