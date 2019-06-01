Council founded to supervise Iran’s presence at intl. film events

TEHRAN – The Cinema Organization of Iran (COI) has established a council to supervise the country’s presence at international film events.

The council titled “Council of Festivals” also aims to stop the currents of films oriented towards international festivals. It also intends to improve the Iranian film industry, the COI announced in a press release published on Saturday.

Alireza Rezadad, Ebrahim Darughezadeh, Mahumd Arbabi, Mohsen Haddadi, Hossein Rabbani, Masud Najafi, Jalil Akbari-Sehhat and Mehrzad Danesh are members of the council appointed by COI director Hossein Entezami.

The council is also headed by Seyed Ruhollah Hosseini who also presides over COI Office of Festivals and International Cooperation.

Photo: This combination photo shows the members of the Council of Festivals established by the Cinema Organization of Iran to supervise the country’s presence at international film events.

