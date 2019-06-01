Iran showcasing tourism at China fair

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian travel-associated businesses, tour operators, artists and artisans represent the Islamic Republic at the CMT China, a fair for holidays and leisure, which opened in Nanjing on Friday.

Iran runs ten stands at the three-day exhibit with the aim of presenting investment opportunities, national legends and tourist destinations to the visitors, CHTN reported.

“China is a top priority of Iran’s target markets,” Mohammad-Ebrahim Larijani, the director of advertising and marketing office of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, said earlier in May.

On the whole, the organizers of the CMT China welcomed about 447 exhibitors from 31 countries. The fair offers a wealth of interesting travel offers and expert advice with tips on travel preparation and route planning for your personal vacation planning.

