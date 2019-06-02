European film festival to open in Tehran Saturday

TEHRAN – A festival of movies from European filmmakers will open in Tehran on Saturday, the organizers have announced.

“The Dark Valley”, a 2014 Austrian-German western drama directed by Andreas Prochaska, and “The Silent Army”, Dutch director Jean van de Velde’s 2008 drama about the hardships of child soldiers in Africa, will be screened during an opening ceremony at the Iranian Artists Forum.

Kish Island and the cities of Shiraz, Babol, Isfahan, Kerman, Mashhad and Tabriz will host the festival simultaneously until June 17.

The festival titled “European Film Week” will also screen movies from Bulgaria, Belgium, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Slovenia, Finland, Denmark and England.

A number of Iranian and European filmmakers, cultural figures and diplomats have been invited to attend the opening ceremony.

The European Film Week will be organized as a collaborative effort between Iran’s Art and Experience Cinema and the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC).

The two institutions have previously organized the festival Iran in 2017 and 2018.

Photo: A poster for “The Dark Valley”, a 2014 Austrian-German western drama directed by Andreas Prochaska, which will open the European Film Week in Tehran.

