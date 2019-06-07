Iranian troupe to set up “Veronica’s Room” in Tehran 

TEHRAN – An Iranian troupe is scheduled to perform American writer Ira Levin’s play “Veronica’s Room” at Tehran’s Hafez Hall this Monday.

Shahram Zargar is the translator of the play, which will be directed by Mona Ramezani.

This chilling mystery thriller by the author of “Rosemary’s Baby” explores the thin line between fantasy and reality, madness and murder.

Students Susan and Larry find themselves as guests enticed to the Brabissant mansion by its dissolute caretakers, the lonely Mackeys. Struck by Susan’s strong resemblance to Veronica Brabissant, the long-dead daughter of the family for whom they work, the older couple gradually induces her to impersonate Veronica briefly to solace the only living Brabissant, her addled sister who believes Veronica is still alive. Once dressed in Veronica’s clothes, Susan finds herself locked in the role and locked in Veronica’s room. Or is she Veronica in 1935, pretending to be an imaginary Susan?

Ramona Shah, Hamid Rahimi, Marzieh Musavi and Sara Mostafavinasab are the main members of the cast for the play.

Photo: A poster for “Veronica’s Room”, which will be staged in Tehran by Mona Ramezani.

