Iran defender Majid Hosseini sidelined for six weeks

TEHRAN – Iran international defender Majid Hosseini is expected to miss six weeks after injuring his hand in the friendly match against Syria.

On Thursday, Team Melli defeated Syria 5-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

The Trabzonspor defender was forced to leave the field in the 54th minute after sustaining a hand injury.

Hosseini will miss the friendly match with South Korea in Seoul on Tuesday.

He was a member of Iran national football team in the 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

The 23-year-old defender has been linked with a move to Spanish football teams.