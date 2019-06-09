Iranian boy travels to Chile to meet his idol Arturo Vidal

TEHRAN – Iranian boy Adrian Moghimbeigloo made a dream come true, meeting his idol Arturo Vidal in Chile.

Adrian became famous after his video went viral showing off his ball control skills and his resemblance to the 'King Arthur'.

Adrian met his idol with a mohican haircut in Santiago.

The six-year Iranian boy also attended the friendly match between Chile and Haiti, where La Roja won the match 2-1 at Estadio La Portada de La Serena.

“A pleasure to know you. Thank you very much for your support. I love you very much and I hope we see you soon,” king Arturo posted on his Instagram.