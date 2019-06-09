Try out New York Times recipe for Persian Sheveed Polo

Sheveed (Shivid) Polo is a traditional Persian food which may simply surprise your taste buds. In Iran, it is usually consumed with meat products such as chicken, fish, tuna fish, etc.

According to Naz Deravian, the author of “Bottom of the Pot: Persian Recipes and Stories” (Flatiron Books, 2018), this dish is a simple way to make use of a whole bunch of dill and transform an ordinary pot of plain rice, the New York Times reported.

For this recipe Deravian uses a mix of fresh and dried dill here.

The dried dill enhances the fragrance and also draws out the humidity from the fresh dill so the rice doesn’t turn mushy when steaming. The recipe uses a traditional Persian technique for cooking rice in which you boil the rice for several minutes over high heat, wrap the lid in a kitchen towel to catch the condensation, then steam the rice over low heat for several minutes more.

“Don't worry; it won't be overcooked. It will be fluffy perfection. Serve it with chicken or seafood, like this roasted dill salmon.”

Ingredients

One large bunch dill, trimmed and finely chopped

Three tablespoons dried dill

Two cups white basmati rice, rinsed

Two tablespoons unsalted butter or olive oil

Two teaspoons kosher salt

Preparation

Set aside 1/4 cup of the chopped fresh dill. In a bowl, combine the rest of the fresh dill with the dried dill.

Place the rice, butter and salt in a medium pot. Add 3 1/2 cups water and bring to a boil over high heat. Give it a stir, reduce the heat to low, cover and cook until the water has been absorbed, about 12 minutes. (It’s O.K. to lift the lid to check.)

Fold the dill mixture into the rice. Wrap the lid in a kitchen towel to catch the condensation, ensuring that the kitchen towel is secured up top so it doesn’t catch fire. Firmly place the lid back on the pot.

Cook until the rice is cooked through and fluffy, about 15 minutes. Gently fluff with a spoon, then transfer to a serving platter, scattering the reserved 1/4 cup fresh dill in between spoonfuls of rice.

Tips

Prep ahead: The dill can be washed and chopped up to 1 day in advance, and stored in a container lined and covered on top with a paper towel to absorb any moisture.

Plan ahead: Leftovers can be stored in the fridge (up to 3 days) or in the freezer (up to 3 months). Add a little water when reheating to bring the rice back to life.

