Berlin to host European Conference of Iranian Studies

TEHRAN -- The Freie Universität Berlin (Free University of Berlin) will be playing host to the Ninth European Conference of Iranian Studies taking place from September 9 to 13.

On the sidelines of the event, the Societas Iranologica Europaea (SIE) will grant the “European Award of Iranian Studies” to an outstanding Ph.D. (or equivalent) dissertation in Iranian studies, completed and successfully defended at any European academic institution.

The SIE and the Institute of Iranian studies are the organizers of the conference.

