Culture of resistance poses challenge to U.S.: general

TEHRAN – The United States has been challenged with the power of the Islamic Revolution and the “culture of resistance” in the region, a top military aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday.

Speaking in a seminar in Qom, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said Iran’s enemies have been trying to undermine Islamic and revolutionary values through changing the lifestyle and culture of Iranian people, Mehr reported.

Nevertheless, the Islamic Revolution has turned into a major cultural player in the world, he added.

The U.S. and Europe recognize the “Islamic civilization” as their greatest challenge, Rahim Safavi remarked.

He also said power is shifting from the West to the East as states such as India and Russia are becoming more powerful.

Also a cultural pole with the centrality of the Islamic Revolution led by its leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is being formed in the world, said Rahim Safavi, the former commander of the IRGC.

