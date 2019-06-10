‘Reform parliament’ will not be formed

TEHRAN – The plans to form a so-called “reform parliament” have been canceled, according to a member of the Central Council of the Servants of Construction Party.

Speaking to Mehr in an interview published on Monday, Yadollah Tahernejad explained that the reform parliament is another name for the high council of reformists whose formation was proposed among the Construction Party members.

“But there were some modifications to the plans in the [party’s] political committee. Due to these modifications the reform parliament has been put off schedule for now and it will not be making it to the 11th Majlis elections,” Tahernejad said.

