First Iranian blood sugar test device designed

TEHRAN- The first Iranian blood sugar test device was designed by engineers, said the acting director of Food and Drug Administration.

The product was unveiled over Iran Health Exhibition which is running from June 9 to 12 in Tehran.

The device first needs to pass the necessary quality tests and if it receives the required licenses, it can be used instead of the foreign rivals, Fars news agency quoted Mohammadreza Shanesaz as saying on Monday.

“With doing the necessary follow-ups and starting production, we hope to gradually limit the imports of blood sugar test devices and finally replace all of them with homegrown versions,” said Shanesaz.

According to Healthline, a blood sugar test is a procedure that measures the amount of sugar, or glucose, in your blood. Doctors may order this test to help diagnose diabetes. People with diabetes can also use this test to manage their condition.

