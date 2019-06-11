Forouzan oilfield’s F18 platform deck installed

TEHRAN – Installation operation of the topside deck in Forouzan oil field’s F18 platform completed on Monday, Shana reported quoting the head of Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC).

According to Hamid Bovard, the construction of the 940-ton deck has cost 43 million euros and the loading and transportation operations were started last month.

“After completing the deck installation, the F18 will be ready to drill seven wells in the form of EPC/EPD projects,” he added.

In 2017, the F18 jacket weighing 1800 tons, was transported from Qeshm yard and installed in Forouzan field which Iran shares with Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf.

The loading operation of the jacket of residential platform FYB was also started in May 2017.

The 1025-ton jacket of the residential platform which was built in the Naft Sazeh Qeshm Co. yard was installed in its place in late June 2017.

Forouzan Field was discovered in 1966 with estimated in-place reserves of 2.309 billion barrels of crude. The field is known as Marjan in Saudi Arabia.

EF/MA