Slovak Ambassador Lubomir Golian visits IIDCYA

TEHRAN – Slovak Ambassador Lubomir Golian paid a visit to the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) in Tehran on Saturday.

In a meeting with IIDCYA Public Relations Office director Hamed Rahnama, the ambassador said that his country plans to organize several cultural festivals in Tehran and is ready to expand cultural relations with Iranian cultural organizations.

He added that a selection of his countries’ legends is ready to be published in Persian in Tehran.

According to Golian, the stories belong to the 19th century and will be introduced in a cultural program in Tehran.

Rahnama called arts the joint commonalties of all nations, which help remove the obstacles on the road to cultural relations.

He also proposed holding children’s friendship weeks between the two countries.

Boosting art and cultural relations in different fields of cinema, animation and book illustration were also among the topics discussed at the meeting.

Rahnama handed an original painting of an Iranian child to the ambassador at the end of their meeting.

Photo: IIDCYA Public Relations Office director Hamed Rahnama (L) hands an original painting of an Iranian child to Slovak Ambassador Lubomir Golian in Tehran on June 10, 2109. (IIDCYA)

