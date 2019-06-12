National Orchestra to perform in memory of actor Jamshid Mashayekhi

TEHRAN – The National Orchestra will go on stage at the Iranian Academy of Arts on June 17 to perform a concert in memory of legendary actor Jamshid Mashayekhi, the Rudaki Foundation announced on Wednesday.

The orchestra will perform under the baton of Mashayekhi’s son Nader, a former conductor of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra.

Mashayekhi, who starred in such acclaimed movies as “Kamalolmolk” and “Chrysanthemum”, died on April 2 at the age of 85.

Photo: A poster for a concert the National Orchestra will perform in memory of actor Jamshid Mashayekhi in Tehran.

ABU/MMS/YAW