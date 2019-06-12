National Orchestra to perform in memory of actor Jamshid Mashayekhi
June 12, 2019
TEHRAN – The National Orchestra will go on stage at the Iranian Academy of Arts on June 17 to perform a concert in memory of legendary actor Jamshid Mashayekhi, the Rudaki Foundation announced on Wednesday.
The orchestra will perform under the baton of Mashayekhi’s son Nader, a former conductor of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra.
Mashayekhi, who starred in such acclaimed movies as “Kamalolmolk” and “Chrysanthemum”, died on April 2 at the age of 85.
Photo: A poster for a concert the National Orchestra will perform in memory of actor Jamshid Mashayekhi in Tehran.
ABU/MMS/YAW
Leave a Comment