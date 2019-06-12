Millennia-old plant fossils discovered in northwest Iran

TEHRAN – Millennia-old fossil remains of various plants have recently been discovered in Meshkin Shahr county, northwest Iran, CHTN reported on Wednesday.

“Gholamreza Asadi, a native of the region, discovered the fossils by chance while passing through the historical site of Geshlage Tang [in Meshkin Shahr county],” a local tourism official said.

“Initial studies show that these fossils are related to different kinds of leafy forest trees,” Imanali Imany added.

“Further detail in this regard requires extensive investigations by paleontologists, but preliminary evidence suggests that animal fossils in this area are also very likely.”

The official urged that a demarcation project is needed to be implemented as soon as possible in order to prevent any possible misuse.

Meshkin Shahr is home to several historical site including Shahr-e Yeri sometimes referred to as the “city of the mouthless”.

The region embraces ruined Iron-Age fortresses, prehistorical temples and tens of carved stones.

