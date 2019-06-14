Trump: Too early to think about making a deal with Iran

TEHRAN – U.S. President Donald Trump says he thinks it is too soon to even think about making a deal with Iran.

Trump made the remarks after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Tehran for talks with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

“While I very much appreciate P.M. Abe going to Iran to meet with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, I personally feel that it is too soon to even think about making a deal,” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

“They are not ready, and neither are we!” he added.

Earlier, the Leader had dismisses Trump as a person not worthy of exchanging messages with.

“We have no doubts about your (Japan’s) goodwill and seriousness, but regarding what you quoted from the U.S. president, I personally do not consider Trump worthy of exchanging any messages with, and do not have and will not have any response for him,” the Leader told Abe.

Abe held talks with Rouhani on Wednesday. He also met with the Leader on Thursday. He was carrying a message from Trump to Ayatollah Khamenei.

