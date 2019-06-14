Leader ‘disarmed’ U.S. by rejecting talks offer: top MP

TEHRAN – Chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee says the remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has “disarmed” the United States by firmly rejecting the notion of talks.

In a meeting on Thursday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Ayatollah Khamenei called U.S. President Donald Trump as a person not “worthy” of a response or a message, stressing that negotiations with Washington cannot help solve any problem.

“I believe that this straightforward message does not mean a death for diplomacy, but it means that diplomacy needs to become more realistic and that the diplomacy between Iran and America must change from words into actions,” Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said, Mehr reported on Friday.

Falahatpisheh reiterated the Leader’s remarks, saying the 2015 nuclear deal was first violated during the Obama administration but the violations reached their peak during the Trump administration.

“The Americans are only seeking nominal negotiations [with Iran],” he argued, adding that Iran does not trust the American rulers, especially after the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, and introduced its policy of maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic.

