IMO director among members of WMO's Executive Council 

TEHRAN — Iran’s Meteorological Organization (IMO) director Sahar Tajbakhsh was elected as one of the members of the World Meteorological Congress Executive Council, IMO announced in a press release.

The 193-Member World Meteorological Congress has elected its Executive Council, which comprises World Metrological Organization’s (WMO) President and Vice-Presidents, Presidents of WMO's 6 Regional Associations and 27 directors of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services.

The World Meteorological Congress is the supreme body of WMO. The Executive Council implements its decisions, while six Regional Associations are responsible for the coordination of meteorological, hydrological and related activities within their respective Regions. In addition, eight Technical Commissions establish methodologies and procedures and make recommendations to the Executive Council and the Congress.

World Meteorological Congress assembles delegates of Members once every four years to determine general policies for the fulfilment of the purposes of the Organization; to consider membership of the Organization; to determine the General, Technical, Financial and Staff Regulations; to establish and coordinate the activities of constituent bodies of the Organization; to approve long-term plans and budget for the following financial period; to elect the President and Vice-Presidents of the Organization and members of the Executive Council; and to appoint the Secretary-General.

WMO’s 6 Regional Associations include Regional Association I (Africa), Regional Association II (Asia), Regional Association III (South America), Regional Association IV (North America, Central America, and the Caribbean), ), Regional Association V (South-West Pacific), and ), Regional Association VI (Europe)

According to IMO’s press release, Iran is a member of Regional Association II (Asia) a region with six seats in the Executive Council. World Meteorological Congress elected directors of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services from India, South Korea, Japan, China and Iran. United Arab Emirates is the president of the Regional Association II.

The World Meteorological Congress elected Gerhard Adrian of Germany as President of the World Meteorological Organization for a four-year term in office, WMO website announced on Thursday.

Adrian will preside over sessions of the Congress and the Executive Council held during his term of office and guide and coordinate WMO activities, and issue directives to the Secretary-General with respect to the fulfilment of the latter’s duties.

“The WMO sets the framework for the successful cooperation of its Member States to accomplish their tasks for the well-being of societies. Fulfilling this important duty is based on the global meteorological infrastructure coordinated by WMO,” said Adrian.

Celeste Saulo, Director of the Argentinean National Meteorological Service (SMN), was elected First Vice-President. Albert Martis, Director, Meteorological Department of Curaçao, was elected Second Vice-President. Agnes Lawrence Kijazi, Director General, Tanzania Meteorological Agency, was elected Third Vice-President. Petteri Taalas of Finland was re-appointed WMO Secretary-General for a further four year-term. He has been WMO Secretary-General since 2016 and is a United Nations Climate Principal.

World Meteorological Congress 2019

The World Meteorological Congress met from 3 to 14 June to agree on future strategy and tools to help countries increase resilience to extreme weather, water, climate and other environmental shocks, to strengthen scientific observations and predictions and to close capacity gap.

The Congress takes place every four years and decides on the strategy, policies, standards, budget and office holders of the 193-member World Meteorological.

MQ/MG