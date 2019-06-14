Iran, Austria explore ways to expand tourism ties

TEHRAN – Delegations of Iranian and Australian officials as well as experts exchanged views on how to broaden tourism ties in a three-day meeting held in Vienna.

The second meeting of Iran-Austria Working Group on Tourism, which came to end on Friday, aimed to implement previously signed memorandum of understanding between the two countries, Mehr reported.

According to the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, the agreement is part of a roadmap for cooperation between the two countries which was signed back in March 2016 in Vienna.

The first meeting of working group was held in Tehran in 2017, hosted by Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization.

Iran expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots, including 22 ones that have been placed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. The country has launched extensive plans to bolster its tourism sector. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, it aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

