Iran urges U.S., allies to stop ‘false flag operations’ in region

TEHRAN – The Iranian mission to the UN has called on the United States and its regional allies to stop their false flag operations in the region, according to Press TV.

“The inflammatory remarks by the U.S. representative against Iran at the UN Security Council on 13 June 2019 was another Iranophobic campaign. Iran categorically rejects the U.S.’ unfounded claim with regard to 13 June oil tanker incidents and condemns it in the strongest possible terms,” the mission said in a statement on Thursday.

“Neither fabrications and disinformation campaigns nor shamelessly blaming others can change the realities. The U.S. and its regional allies must stop warmongering and put an end to mischievous plots as well as false flag operations in the region. Warning, once again, about all of the U.S. coercion, intimidation, and malign behavior, Iran expresses concern over suspicious incidents for the oil tankers that occurred today," the statement added.

Pointing to Washington’s sanctions against Tehran following the former’s unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement, the statement said, “The U.S. economic war and terrorism against the Iranian people as well as its massive military presence in the region have been and continue to be the main sources of insecurity and instability in the wider Persian Gulf region and the most significant threat to its peace and security.”

Two commercial oil tankers were hit in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday morning, prompting the evacuation and rescue of dozens of crew members.

Following the attack, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of carrying out the attacks without providing any evidence to back up his accusation.

“It is the assessment of the United States government that the Islamic Republic of Iran is responsible for the attacks that occurred in the Gulf of Oman today,” Pompeo told reporters in a brief appearance at the State Department in Washington, DC.

