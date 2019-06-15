Munich film festival to screen “Tehran: City of Love” 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Ali Jaberansari’s film “Tehran: City of Love” will go on screen at the 37th Munich International Film Festival – Filmfest München.

The film will be competing in the International Independents section of the festival, which will take place in the German city from June 27 to July 6, the organizers have announced.

The film follows the stories of Mina, who is unhappy about her weight, Hessam, a retired bodybuilder who trains older men, and Vahid, who sings at funerals and weddings.

The event, which is the largest summer film festival in Germany, is also scheduled to honor British actor and director Ralph Fiennes and Spanish actor Antonio Banderas with CineMerit Awards.

Photo: A scene from “Tehran: City of Love” by Iranian director Ali Jaberansari.

