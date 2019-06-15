Iran’s “Son of the Sea” honored at Annecy film festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Abbas Jalali-Yekta’s “Son of the Sea” has won the City of Annecy Award at the 2019 Annecy International Animated Film Festival and Market in France.

The film was screened in the Perspectives Short Films in Competition, Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) announced on Saturday.

“Son of the Sea” tells the story of a man who lives in a house with his wife and the illusion of their son on the wall! This hallucination gradually creates complications in their lives.

“Starvation”, “Trailer” and “Am I a Wolf?” from Iran were also competing in the event.

Over 200 films were screened in the official sections of the festival, which took place in the southeastern French town of Annecy from June 10 to 15.

Photo: “Son of the Sea” by Iranian director Abbas Jalali-Yekta won the City of Annecy Award at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival and Market in France.

