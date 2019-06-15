67 fields of handicraft being practiced in Kashan

TEHRAN – Of 290 fields of handicraft, which are known in Iran, 67 are currently being practiced in Kashan, tourism chief of the oasis city said on Thursday.

More than 1000 citizens of Kashan are routinely engaged in 67 fields of handicrafts, Mehran Sarmadian said, ISNA reported.

Over the past decade, a total of 12 high-quality works by natives of Kashan have been inscribed on the list of UNESCO Seal of Excellence for Handicrafts, and 33 have been honored with the national seal of excellence, he added.

Many travelers opt to pass Kashan on their journeys between Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz and Yazd. The ancient city, which is one of most alluring destinations in the country, is sprawled on the edge of the Dasht-e Kavir, a large desert lying in the middle of the Iranian plateau.

